Zacks Investment Research Downgrades South State Co. (SSB) to Sell

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, “South State Corporation is a bank holding company for South State Bank. The Bank provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and investment services, and consumer finance loans. It offers demand, time and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing; automated teller machine processing; and wealth management and trust services. South State Corporation, formerly known as First Financial Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in South Carolina. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SSB. Brean Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of South State in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of South State in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) traded down 2.27% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.15. 118,313 shares of the stock were exchanged. South State has a 52 week low of $63.83 and a 52 week high of $93.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.01.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. South State had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $133.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.35 million. Equities research analysts expect that South State will post $4.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. South State’s payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/south-state-co-ssb-stock-rating-lowered-by-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

In related news, Director M Oswald Fogle sold 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $298,890.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John C. Pollok sold 8,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $757,277.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,227 shares in the company, valued at $7,429,674.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,629 shares of company stock worth $1,581,471 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of South State by 116.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of South State during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. 1st Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of South State during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of South State during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of South State during the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. 57.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation (NASDAQ: SSB) is the largest bank holding company headquartered in South Carolina. Founded in 1933, the company’s primary subsidiary, South State Bank, has been serving the financial needs of its local communities in 19 South Carolina counties, 12 Georgia counties and 4 North Carolina counties for over 80 years.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South State (SSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for South State Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.