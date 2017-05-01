Sound Energy PLC’s (SOU) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at FinnCap

FinnCap reiterated their hold rating on shares of Sound Energy PLC (LON:SOU) in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Shares of Sound Energy PLC (LON:SOU) opened at 69.49687 on Tuesday. Sound Energy PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 15.10 and a 52-week high of GBX 102.00. The stock’s market cap is GBX 462.20 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 78.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 78.65.

In related news, insider James Parsons acquired 27,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £20,004.42 ($25,574.56).

Sound Energy PLC Company Profile

Sound Energy plc is a Mediterranean upstream company. The principal activity of the Company and its subsidiaries is the exploration, appraisal and development to production as an operator in the oil and gas industry. Its principal activity is in Italy and Morocco. It operates through three segments: corporate; exploration and appraisal, and development and production.

