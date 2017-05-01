Somewhat Positive News Coverage Very Likely to Impact Tesoro (TSO) Share Price

News articles about Tesoro (NYSE:TSO) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to AlphaOne. The research group, a service of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Tesoro earned a media sentiment score of 0.23 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 90 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is very likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

TSO has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target (down from $109.00) on shares of Tesoro in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. Simmons dropped their target price on Tesoro from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group AG downgraded Tesoro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $94.00 target price on Tesoro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Tesoro in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesoro has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.79.

Shares of Tesoro (NYSE:TSO) opened at 79.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.81. Tesoro has a 52-week low of $69.49 and a 52-week high of $93.06.

Tesoro (NYSE:TSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.80. Tesoro had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company earned $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Tesoro’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesoro will post $5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesoro Company Profile

Tesoro Corporation (Tesoro) is an independent petroleum refining, logistics and marketing company. he Company operates through three segments. The Refining operating segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into transportation fuels, such as gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, jet fuel and diesel fuel, as well as other products, including heavy fuel oils, liquefied petroleum gas and petroleum coke for sale in bulk markets to a range of customers within its markets.

