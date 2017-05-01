Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Very Likely to Affect MannKind (MNKD) Share Price

Headlines about MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment. The research group, a division of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. MannKind earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news articles about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 89 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment’s scoring:

Separately, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) traded down 2.930% on Monday, hitting $0.848. The stock had a trading volume of 782,203 shares. MannKind has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The company has a market cap of $81.22 million, a PE ratio of 0.624 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average of $0.87.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up NaN% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MannKind will post ($0.87) EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery and development of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes. Its product candidate is AFREZZA, which is an inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type I and type II diabetes and helps in glycemic control.

