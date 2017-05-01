Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Given News Impact Score of 0.24

Media coverage about Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Alpha One. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Omega Healthcare Investors earned a daily sentiment score of 0.24 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 43 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected AlphaOne’s scoring:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OHI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Vetr lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.06.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) traded down 0.5045% on Monday, reaching $32.8335. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,151,105 shares. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $38.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.08 and its 200-day moving average is $31.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.2717 and a beta of 0.51.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $234.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.14 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 40.67%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors will post $2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.22%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $2,975,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 324,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,018,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $386,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 411,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,730,045.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company maintains a portfolio of long-term healthcare facilities and mortgages on healthcare facilities located in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through the segment, which consists of investments in healthcare-related real estate properties.

