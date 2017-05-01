Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Likely to Affect Koppers Holdings (KOP) Share Price

Media coverage about Koppers Holdings (NYSE:KOP) has been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Koppers Holdings earned a media sentiment score of 0.23 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news headlines about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 79 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Koppers Holdings (NYSE:KOP) traded down 0.47% on Monday, hitting $42.25. The company had a trading volume of 90,944 shares. Koppers Holdings has a one year low of $23.61 and a one year high of $45.85. The company has a market capitalization of $873.05 million, a P/E ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.98.

Koppers Holdings (NYSE:KOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. Koppers Holdings had a positive return on equity of 1,225.00% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The company earned $313.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Koppers Holdings’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Koppers Holdings will post $2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Koppers Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koppers Holdings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Likely to Affect Koppers Holdings (KOP) Share Price” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/somewhat-positive-press-coverage-likely-to-impact-koppers-holdings-kop-stock-price-updated.html.

In related news, SVP Thomas D. Loadman sold 3,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $151,637.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,794.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Hillenbrand sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $286,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,327.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Koppers Holdings

Koppers Holdings Inc is a global integrated provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. The Company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) and Performance Chemicals (PC). The RUPS business sells treated and untreated wood products, rail joint bars and services primarily to the railroad markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.