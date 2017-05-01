Press coverage about Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) has trended somewhat positive on Monday, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. AlphaOne, a unit of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Heat Biologics earned a daily sentiment score of 0.17 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media stories about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 80 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HTBX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heat Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heat Biologics in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) traded down 4.3057% on Monday, hitting $0.7512. The stock had a trading volume of 430,105 shares. The company’s market cap is $25.18 million. Heat Biologics has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $3.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average is $1.06.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million. Analysts expect that Heat Biologics will post ($0.63) earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Likely to Impact Heat Biologics (HTBX) Share Price” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/somewhat-positive-press-coverage-likely-to-impact-heat-biologics-htbx-share-price.html.

About Heat Biologics

Heat Biologics, Inc is a development-stage company focused on developing allogeneic, off-the-shelf cellular therapeutic vaccines to combat a range of cancers. The Company is an immuno-oncology company, which focuses on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, such as Immune Pan-Antigen Cytotoxic Therapy (ImPACT) and Combination Pan-Antigen Cytotoxic Therapy (ComPACT).

Receive News & Ratings for Heat Biologics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heat Biologics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.