Ixia (XXIA) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

Headlines about Ixia (NASDAQ:XXIA) have been trending somewhat positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ixia earned a news impact score of 0.15 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news articles about the technology company an impact score of 94 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Ixia (NASDAQ:XXIA) opened at 19.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.54. Ixia has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $19.65.

Ixia (NASDAQ:XXIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $128.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.24 million. Ixia had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ixia will post $0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Ixia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.65 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ixia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wunderlich reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.65 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Ixia in a report on Monday, January 30th. DA Davidson lowered Ixia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.65 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Gabelli lowered Ixia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ixia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.29.

In other Ixia news, VP Walker H. Colston II sold 3,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $75,289.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,421 shares in the company, valued at $710,573.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher Lee Williams sold 53,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $1,046,296.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,378 shares of company stock worth $1,884,445 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Ixia Company Profile

Ixia is a provider of physical and virtual network application performance and security resilience solutions. The Company’s product solutions consist of its hardware platforms, software applications and services, including warranty and maintenance offerings. The Company helps its customers to validate the performance and security resilience of their applications and networks.

