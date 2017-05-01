Piper Jaffray Companies (PJC) Earns Media Impact Rating of 0.18

Press coverage about Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. Alpha One, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Piper Jaffray Companies earned a news impact score of 0.18 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 91 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected AlphaOne Sentiment’s scoring:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PJC. TD Securities reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Piper Jaffray Companies in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Piper Jaffray Companies from $19.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Piper Jaffray Companies from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Desjardins downgraded shares of Piper Jaffray Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Piper Jaffray Companies from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.75.

Shares of Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) traded down 1.36% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.75. 132,870 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.78 and a 200 day moving average of $66.81. The company’s market cap is $936.38 million. Piper Jaffray Companies has a 12 month low of $35.36 and a 12 month high of $81.85.

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $200.53 million for the quarter. Piper Jaffray Companies had a negative net margin of 3.17% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Piper Jaffray Companies will post $5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Debbra L. Schoneman sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $532,630.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,470.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine N. Esckilsen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $119,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,466 shares in the company, valued at $435,749.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,637 shares of company stock worth $3,258,308 over the last quarter. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Piper Jaffray Companies Company Profile

Piper Jaffray Companies is an investment bank and asset management company. The Company’s segments include Capital Markets and Asset Management. The Capital Markets segment provides investment banking and institutional sales, trading and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

