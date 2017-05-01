Pfizer (PFE) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.10

News articles about Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) have trended somewhat positive this week, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Pfizer earned a news impact score of 0.10 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news articles about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 81 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) traded down 0.41% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.78. 22,684,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $29.83 and a 12 month high of $37.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.83. The company has a market cap of $201.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.94.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Pfizer had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post $2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 110.35%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays PLC set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Vetr lowered shares of Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.47 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.57.

In other news, insider Charles H. Hill sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $1,226,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,199.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rady A. Johnson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $153,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,184.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,470 shares of company stock valued at $2,449,150 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc (Pfizer) is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and manufacture of healthcare products. Its global portfolio includes medicines and vaccines, as well as consumer healthcare products. The Company manages its commercial operations through two business segments: Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH).

