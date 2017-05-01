Somewhat Positive News Coverage Unlikely to Impact Erickson (EAC) Stock Price

News articles about Erickson (NASDAQ:EAC) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Alpha One Sentiment. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Erickson earned a daily sentiment score of 0.17 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave headlines about the aerospace company an impact score of 31 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Erickson (NASDAQ:EAC) traded up 0.0000% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.1451. Erickson has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $2.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average of $0.61.

About Erickson

Erickson Incorporated is a provider of aviation services to both commercial and governmental entities in approximately 20 countries. The Company’s operating segments include Commercial Aviation Services, Global Defense and Security, and Manufacturing and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO). The Company owns and operates a fleet of aircraft and provides a range of aerial services, including critical supply and logistics for deployed military forces, humanitarian relief, firefighting, timber harvesting, infrastructure construction and crewing.

