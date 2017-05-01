Emerson Electric (EMR) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.11

Media coverage about Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Alpha One reports. The research firm, a unit of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Emerson Electric earned a daily sentiment score of 0.11 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 62 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of brokerages have commented on EMR. Cowen and Company restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. HSBC Holdings plc upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) traded up 0.008% during trading on Monday, hitting $60.285. 2,078,284 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.456 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.26. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $48.45 and a 52-week high of $64.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post $2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Steven J. Pelch sold 7,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $496,287.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 72,647 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,281.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co is a diversified global manufacturing company, which provides solutions to customers by bringing technology and engineering together in the industrial, commercial and consumer markets around the world. The Company operates through four segments based on the nature of the products and services rendered: Process Management, Industrial Automation, Climate Technologies and Commercial & Residential Solutions.

