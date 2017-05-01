Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Likely to Impact Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Share Price

News stories about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Alpha One reports. The research firm, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Abbott Laboratories earned a news sentiment score of 0.06 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news stories about the healthcare product maker an impact score of 80 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected AlphaOne Sentiment’s analysis:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.64.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) opened at 43.64 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $36.76 and a 12 month high of $45.84. The firm has a market cap of $75.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.25 and its 200 day moving average is $41.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm earned $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 15.74%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post $2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.98%.

In related news, insider Heather L. Mason sold 35,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $1,455,489.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,084,705.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Roger Bird sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $245,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,535.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,392 shares of company stock valued at $3,830,121 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a range of healthcare products. The Company operates through four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products and Vascular Products. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products include a range of branded generic pharmaceuticals manufactured around the world and marketed and sold outside the United States.

