Somewhat Positive News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Sun Communities (SUI) Stock Price

Press coverage about Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to AlphaOne. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sun Communities earned a daily sentiment score of 0.17 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 100 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment’s scoring:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SUI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.50.

Shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) opened at 83.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.08. Sun Communities has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $85.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.65 and a beta of 0.38.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The company earned $234.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.89 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 16.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post $1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.54%.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $166,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $72,020.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 160,943 shares in the company, valued at $11,827,701.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Somewhat Positive News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Sun Communities (SUI) Stock Price” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/somewhat-positive-news-coverage-extremely-likely-to-impact-sun-communities-sui-stock-price.html.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating, developing, and expanding manufactured housing (MH) and recreational vehicle (RV).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.