Comerica (CMA) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

Headlines about Comerica (NYSE:CMA) have trended somewhat positive this week, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Comerica earned a media sentiment score of 0.04 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 90 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment’s analysis:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $71.00 price target on Comerica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 25th. FBR & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.65.

Shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA) traded up 1.46% during trading on Monday, reaching $71.73. The company had a trading volume of 904,677 shares. Comerica has a 12 month low of $36.82 and a 12 month high of $75.00. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.42.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. Comerica had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business earned $741 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Comerica will post $4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

In other news, insider Paul R. Obermeyer sold 15,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $1,032,780.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Megan D. Burkhart sold 28,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $1,946,304.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,035 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,465 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Comerica (CMA) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, AlphaOne Reports” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/somewhat-positive-media-coverage-very-likely-to-impact-comerica-cma-stock-price-updated.html.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated is a financial services company. The Company’s principal activity is lending to and accepting deposits from businesses and individuals. The Company’s segments include the Business Bank, the Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Business Bank serves middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services and loan syndication services.

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.