Verizon Communications (VZ) Given Coverage Optimism Score of 0.16

Media stories about Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. AlphaOne, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Verizon Communications earned a news impact score of 0.16 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned press coverage about the cell phone carrier an impact score of 81 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) opened at 45.91 on Monday. Verizon Communications has a 1-year low of $45.89 and a 1-year high of $56.95. The stock has a market cap of $187.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.79.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The firm earned $29.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 72.75% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post $3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.5775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.74%.

Several analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Vetr raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.26 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup Inc raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.25 to $53.38 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. FBR & Co cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays PLC lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.82.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/somewhat-positive-media-coverage-very-likely-to-effect-verizon-communications-vz-share-price-updated.html.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 12,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $603,133.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,119.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total value of $30,292.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,461.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,879 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, information and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses and governmental agencies. Its segments include Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment offers communications products and services, including wireless voice and data services and equipment sales, to consumer, business and government customers across the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.