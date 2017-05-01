ManpowerGroup (MAN) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Alpha One Sentiment reports. Alpha One, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ManpowerGroup earned a daily sentiment score of 0.00 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 82 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment’s scoring:

Shares of ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) traded up 0.83% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.82. 166,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. ManpowerGroup has a 52 week low of $57.26 and a 52 week high of $106.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.87 and its 200-day moving average is $91.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.57.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm earned $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post $6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.27.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $103,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,802. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonas Prising sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total value of $6,314,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,541 shares of company stock worth $17,614,124 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc is a provider of workforce solutions and services. The Company’s segments include Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East (APME), Right Management and Corporate. The Company’s Americas segment includes operations in the United States and Other Americas. Its Southern Europe segment includes operations in France, Italy and Other Southern Europe.

