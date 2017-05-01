Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Ferro (FOE) Share Price

Media coverage about Ferro (NYSE:FOE) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Alpha One. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ferro earned a daily sentiment score of 0.06 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media coverage about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 46 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected AlphaOne’s scoring:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FOE. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Ferro in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Ferro in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered Ferro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. KeyCorp restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Ferro in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ferro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) traded up 1.45% on Monday, reaching $18.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,006 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 139.85 and a beta of 2.00. Ferro has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $18.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.14 and its 200-day moving average is $14.49.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Ferro had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $320.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ferro will post $1.20 EPS for the current year.

About Ferro

Ferro Corporation (Ferro) produces specialty materials that are sold to a range of manufacturers. The Company’s segments include Performance Coatings; Performance Colors and Glass, and Pigments, Powders and Oxides. Its Performance Coatings segment includes Tile Coating Systems and Porcelain Enamel. Its manufacturers make products for various end-use markets.

