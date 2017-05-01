Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NES) Stock Price

News articles about Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSE:NES) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Alpha One Sentiment. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Nuverra Environmental Solutions earned a daily sentiment score of 0.18 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave headlines about the industrial goods maker an impact score of 100 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Company Profile

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc (Nuverra) provides environmental solutions to customers focused on the development and production of oil and natural gas from shale formations. The Company’s environmental solutions include delivery, collection, treatment, recycling, disposal of water, wastewater, waste fluids, hydrocarbons, and restricted solids that are part of the drilling, completion, and production of shale oil and natural gas.

