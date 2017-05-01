OHR Pharmaceutical (OHRP) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about OHR Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:OHRP) has been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research group, a unit of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. OHR Pharmaceutical earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned press coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 97 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

OHR Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:OHRP) opened at 0.67 on Monday. OHR Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $4.05. The stock’s market capitalization is $24.09 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average of $1.71.

OHR Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:OHRP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts forecast that OHR Pharmaceutical will post ($1.00) EPS for the current fiscal year.

OHRP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OHR Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price objective on shares of OHR Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

In related news, CFO Samuel Backenroth purchased 71,429 shares of OHR Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.70 per share, with a total value of $50,000.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 212,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,817.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Orin Hirschman purchased 142,858 shares of OHR Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.70 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

