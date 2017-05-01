Cogent Communications Holdings (CCOI) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about Cogent Communications Holdings (NASDAQ:CCOI) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Alpha One reports. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cogent Communications Holdings earned a news sentiment score of 0.04 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned press coverage about the technology company an impact score of 97 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Cogent Communications Holdings (NASDAQ:CCOI) opened at 45.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.36 and a beta of 0.93. Cogent Communications Holdings has a 52-week low of $34.23 and a 52-week high of $45.25.

Cogent Communications Holdings (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Cogent Communications Holdings had a negative return on equity of 53.79% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm earned $97.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Cogent Communications Holdings’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings will post $0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc increased their price objective on Cogent Communications Holdings from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Cogent Communications Holdings from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet cut Cogent Communications Holdings from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cogent Communications Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised their price target on Cogent Communications Holdings from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.62.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Cogent Communications Holdings (CCOI) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/somewhat-positive-media-coverage-extremely-likely-to-effect-cogent-communications-holdings-ccoi-stock-price-updated.html.

In related news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total transaction of $41,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Liebhaber sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $211,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,619 shares of company stock valued at $1,041,001 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc is a facilities-based provider of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP), communications services. The Company’s network is specifically designed and optimized to transmit data using IP. The Company delivers its services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe and in Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.