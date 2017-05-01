Somewhat Negative News Coverage Very Likely to Affect A. O. Smith Corp (AOS) Stock Price

Headlines about A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) have been trending somewhat negative this week, according to Alpha One. Alpha One, a subsidiary of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. A. O. Smith Corp earned a daily sentiment score of -0.08 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 88 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment’s rankings:

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) opened at 53.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.42. A. O. Smith Corp has a 52-week low of $37.74 and a 52-week high of $54.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.15.

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. A. O. Smith Corp had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business earned $740 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that A. O. Smith Corp will post $2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. A. O. Smith Corp’s payout ratio is 30.35%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AOS. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of A. O. Smith Corp in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on A. O. Smith Corp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.17.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Somewhat Negative News Coverage Very Likely to Affect A. O. Smith Corp (AOS) Stock Price” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/somewhat-negative-news-coverage-very-likely-to-affect-a-o-smith-corp-aos-stock-price.html.

In related news, insider Wei Ding sold 21,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $1,093,744.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,692.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul W. Jones sold 44,490 shares of A. O. Smith Corp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $2,200,920.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 189,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,385,596.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 259,966 shares of company stock valued at $12,927,157 over the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A. O. Smith Corp Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation operates through two segments: North America and Rest of World. The Company’s Rest of World segment primarily consists of China, Europe and India. Both segments manufacture and market comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas, gas tankless and electric water heaters, as well as water treatment products.

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.