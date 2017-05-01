Somewhat Negative News Coverage Unlikely to Affect Yadkin Financial Corp (YDKN) Share Price

Press coverage about Yadkin Financial Corp (NYSE:YDKN) has trended somewhat negative on Monday, according to Alpha One Sentiment. Alpha One, a unit of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Yadkin Financial Corp earned a media sentiment score of -0.06 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news articles about the bank an impact score of 27 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Yadkin Financial Corp (NYSE:YDKN) remained flat at $34.48 during mid-day trading on Monday. Yadkin Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $35.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.41.

In other news, Director J Adam Abram sold 141,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $4,838,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 304,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,366,638.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barry Z. Dodson sold 15,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $523,773.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,754 shares in the company, valued at $196,786.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 319,322 shares of company stock worth $10,954,516 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/somewhat-negative-news-coverage-unlikely-to-affect-yadkin-financial-corp-ydkn-share-price.html.

About Yadkin Financial Corp

Yadkin Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company conducts its business operations through its subsidiary, Yadkin Bank, which is a chartered community bank that provides services in approximately 110 branches across North Carolina and South Carolina. Yadkin Bank provides banking, mortgage, investment and insurance services to businesses and consumers across the Carolinas.

Receive News & Ratings for Yadkin Financial Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yadkin Financial Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.