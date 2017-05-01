Burger King Worldwide (BKW) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of -0.03

News articles about Burger King Worldwide (NYSE:BKW) have been trending somewhat negative this week, according to Alpha One Sentiment. Alpha One, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Burger King Worldwide earned a daily sentiment score of -0.03 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 73 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

About Burger King Worldwide

Burger King Worldwide, Inc is a fast food hamburger restaurant, under the Burger King brand. The Company generates revenues from three sources: franchise revenues, consisting primarily of royalties based on a percentage of sales reported by franchise restaurants and fees paid by franchisees; property income from properties that it leases or subleases to franchisees, and retail sales at Company restaurants.

