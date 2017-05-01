DSW (DSW) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of -0.04

News articles about DSW (NYSE:DSW) have been trending somewhat negative on Monday, according to AlphaOne. The research firm, a division of Accern, scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. DSW earned a media sentiment score of -0.04 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 56 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

DSW (NYSE:DSW) traded down 1.75% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 723,231 shares. DSW has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $26.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.66.

DSW (NYSE:DSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business earned $674.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.99 million. DSW had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DSW will post $1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on DSW. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of DSW in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity set a $19.00 price objective on DSW and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 25th. Standpoint Research raised DSW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised DSW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Cleveland Research lowered DSW from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.30.

About DSW

DSW Inc is a footwear retailer. The Company offers an assortment of brand name dress, casual and athletic footwear and accessories for women, men and kids. The Company operates through two segments: the DSW segment (DSW), which includes DSW stores and dsw.com, and the Affiliated Business Group (ABG) segment.

