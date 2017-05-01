Blackhawk Network Holdings (HAWK) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about Blackhawk Network Holdings (NASDAQ:HAWK) have trended somewhat positive this week, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research firm, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Blackhawk Network Holdings earned a news impact score of 0.08 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news coverage about the credit services provider an impact score of 38 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings (NASDAQ:HAWK) traded up 0.185% during trading on Monday, hitting $40.525. The stock had a trading volume of 122,987 shares. Blackhawk Network Holdings has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $42.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.14 and a 200 day moving average of $37.09. The company’s market capitalization is $2.27 billion.

Blackhawk Network Holdings (NASDAQ:HAWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $407.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.13 million. Blackhawk Network Holdings had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Blackhawk Network Holdings will post $1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on HAWK shares. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. First Analysis upped their price target on shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Blackhawk Network Holdings has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.23.

Blackhawk Network Holdings Company Profile

Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc is a prepaid payment network. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Retail, International, and Incentives & Rewards. The U.S. Retail segment is engaged in the sale of prepaid products to consumers at its retail distribution partners and online and the sale of telecom handsets to retail distribution partners for resale to consumers.

