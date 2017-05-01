Enbridge (ENB) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

News coverage about Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) has been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a division of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Enbridge earned a daily sentiment score of 0.18 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news stories about the pipeline company an impact score of 61 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) traded down 0.92% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.07. 1,391,926 shares of the company were exchanged. Enbridge has a 52 week low of $38.40 and a 52 week high of $45.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.36. The company has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.62.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business earned $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post $1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc is a Canada-based energy transportation and distribution company. The Company is engaged in delivering energy. It operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Distribution, Gas Pipelines and Processing, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. Liquids Pipelines consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals, including Canadian Mainline, Lakehead Pipeline System, Mid-Continent and Gulf Coast and Regional Oil Sands System.

