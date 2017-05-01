Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (BMTC) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.24

News articles about Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Alpha One Sentiment. Alpha One, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. earned a daily sentiment score of 0.24 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news articles about the bank an impact score of 56 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Alpha One’s rankings:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMTC. Zacks Investment Research raised Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. FIG Partners lowered Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) opened at 42.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.97 million, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.49. Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. has a 52 week low of $27.51 and a 52 week high of $43.85.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $40.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.95 million. Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 21.03%. Analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. will post $2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Bryn Mawr Bank Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.81%.

In other Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. news, CFO Michael W. Harrington purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.06 per share, with a total value of $41,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,405 shares in the company, valued at $427,229.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendell F. Holland sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $143,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,072 shares in the company, valued at $659,273.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $652,770. Insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation is the bank holding company of the Bryn Mawr Trust Company (the Bank). The Company and its subsidiaries offer a range of personal and business banking services, consumer and commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust and estate administration, retirement planning, custody services, and tax planning and preparation from various location across Montgomery, Delaware, Chester, Philadelphia and Dauphin counties of Pennsylvania, and New Castle county in Delaware.

