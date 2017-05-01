Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Likely to Affect Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM) Stock Price

News coverage about Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) has been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a division of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Piedmont Office Realty Trust earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 50 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of brokerages have commented on PDM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.50 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) traded up 0.23% during trading on Monday, hitting $21.90. 175,469 shares of the stock were exchanged. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $23.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 0.56.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $143.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post $0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc is an integrated self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s business consists primarily of owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned and operated 65 in-service office properties, one redevelopment asset, two development assets and one office building through an unconsolidated joint venture.

