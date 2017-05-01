Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Likely to Impact Incyte (INCY) Stock Price

News coverage about Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) has been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a division of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Incyte earned a daily sentiment score of 0.13 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news stories about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 57 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of brokerages have commented on INCY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upped their target price on shares of Incyte from $116.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Vetr upgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $133.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Incyte from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays PLC increased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.40.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) traded down 0.81% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $123.27. 722,405 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.28 and a beta of 0.78. Incyte has a 52-week low of $68.03 and a 52-week high of $153.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.61.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Incyte had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The business had revenue of $326 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Incyte will post ($0.23) EPS for the current year.

In other Incyte news, Director Paul A. Friedman sold 50,000 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $7,436,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 302,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,058,590.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $139.48 per share, for a total transaction of $139,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,177 shares in the company, valued at $303,647.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,571 shares of company stock worth $18,145,772. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late-stage development, and commercialized products, such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

