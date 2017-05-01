GNC Holdings (GNC) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.23

Headlines about GNC Holdings (NYSE:GNC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to AlphaOne. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. GNC Holdings earned a media sentiment score of 0.23 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news headlines about the specialty retailer an impact score of 80 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne’s rankings:

Several brokerages have weighed in on GNC. Vetr downgraded shares of GNC Holdings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.12 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of GNC Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays PLC raised their target price on shares of GNC Holdings from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GNC Holdings from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of GNC Holdings from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.56.

GNC Holdings (NYSE:GNC) traded down 2.96% on Monday, reaching $7.55. 1,793,116 shares of the company were exchanged. GNC Holdings has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $28.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.16. The stock’s market capitalization is $516.40 million.

GNC Holdings (NYSE:GNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. GNC Holdings had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 53.97%. The firm earned $644.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that GNC Holdings will post $1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Philip E. Mallott acquired 23,557 shares of GNC Holdings stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $201,412.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,965.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Hines acquired 125,000 shares of GNC Holdings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.18 per share, with a total value of $1,022,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 168,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,330.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 800,316 shares of company stock valued at $6,659,718 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About GNC Holdings

GNC Holdings, Inc is a specialty retailer of health, wellness and performance products, which include protein, performance supplements, weight management supplements, vitamins, herbs and greens, wellness supplements, health and beauty, food and drink and other general merchandise. The Company’s operations consist of purchasing raw materials, formulating and manufacturing products and selling the finished products.

