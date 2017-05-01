Somewhat Positive News Coverage Likely to Impact Amyris (AMRS) Stock Price

News stories about Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a service of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Amyris earned a daily sentiment score of 0.19 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 66 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

AMRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rodman & Renshaw reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Amyris in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on Amyris and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) opened at 0.5411 on Monday. The company’s market capitalization is $150.60 million. Amyris has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.68.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.05. The company earned $32.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 228.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amyris will post ($0.29) EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder (Mauritius) Pte Ltd Maxwell sold 1,636,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total transaction of $1,064,004.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,288,044 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,234. 48.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-likely-to-impact-amyris-amrs-share-price-updated.html.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc is an integrated industrial biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in research and development and sales of fuels and farnesene-derived products. It is applying its industrial synthetic biology platform to engineer, manufacture and sell products into a range of consumer and industrial markets, including cosmetics, flavors and fragrances (F&F), solvents and cleaners, polymers, lubricants, healthcare products and fuels.

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.