Frontier Communications Corp (FTR) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.19

Media stories about Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a division of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Frontier Communications Corp earned a news impact score of 0.19 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news articles about the utilities provider an impact score of 95 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) traded down 1.06% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.86. The stock had a trading volume of 20,437,801 shares. The stock’s market cap is $2.18 billion. Frontier Communications Corp has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $5.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.14.

Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Frontier Communications Corp had a positive return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The firm earned $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Frontier Communications Corp will post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vetr upgraded Frontier Communications Corp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.09 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $4.00 price target on Frontier Communications Corp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut shares of Frontier Communications Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Frontier Communications Corp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Frontier Communications Corp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $2.96 to $2.51 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.73.

About Frontier Communications Corp

Frontier Communications Corporation (Frontier) is a provider of communications services in the United States. The Company offers a portfolio of communications services for residential and business customers. Its products and services include data and Internet services, video services, voice services, access services and customer premise equipment (CPE).

