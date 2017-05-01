Somewhat Positive News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Ship Finance International Limited (SFL) Stock Price

News stories about Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ship Finance International Limited earned a daily sentiment score of 0.05 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news stories about the shipping company an impact score of 100 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ship Finance International Limited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) opened at 14.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.25 and its 200-day moving average is $14.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.30. Ship Finance International Limited has a 1-year low of $12.07 and a 1-year high of $16.28.

Ship Finance International Limited Company Profile

Ship Finance International Limited is a holding, and international ship owning and chartering company. The Company is engaged in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets, and also involved in the charter, purchase and sale of assets. Its assets consist of approximately 20 oil tankers, over 20 dry bulk carriers, approximately 20 container vessels, including a newbuilding, two car carriers, two jack-up drilling rigs, two ultra-deepwater drilling units, five offshore supply vessels, two chemical tankers and two newbuilding oil product tankers.

