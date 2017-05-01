Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Very Likely to Impact Citrix Systems (CTXS) Share Price

Headlines about Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a division of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Citrix Systems earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news coverage about the cloud computing company an impact score of 87 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) traded up 1.11% during trading on Monday, hitting $81.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838,622 shares. Citrix Systems has a one year low of $60.65 and a one year high of $87.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.11.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The cloud computing company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $662.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.16 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 31.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Citrix Systems will post $4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTXS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America Corp lowered Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup Inc reduced their price target on Citrix Systems to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.95.

In other news, Director Murray J. Demo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $79,470.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,388.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $146,445.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 64,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,369,199.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,639 shares of company stock worth $1,530,118. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc offers Enterprise and Service Provider products, which include Workspace Services solutions and Delivery Networking products. The Company’s Enterprise and Service Provider products include Cloud Services solutions, and related license updates and maintenance, support and professional services.

