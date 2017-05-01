Tesco (TESO) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

Press coverage about Tesco (NASDAQ:TESO) has trended somewhat positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research group, a service of Accern, rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Tesco earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media stories about the oil and gas company an impact score of 83 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Tesco (NASDAQ:TESO) opened at 6.55 on Monday. Tesco has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $9.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average of $8.02. The company’s market capitalization is $306.00 million.

Tesco (NASDAQ:TESO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $35.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.99 million. Tesco had a negative return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 115.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesco will post ($0.97) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TESO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen and Company lowered shares of Tesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, FBR & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Tesco in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

In other news, Director Fred J. Dyment sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $175,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,530 shares in the company, valued at $346,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tesco Corporation is a provider of technology-based solutions for drilling, servicing and completion of wells for the upstream energy industry. The Company’s operations consist of top drives and automated pipe handling equipment sales and rentals; aftermarket sales and services, and tubular services, including related products and accessories sales.

