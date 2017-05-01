Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Very Likely to Affect Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Share Price

News headlines about Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Palo Alto Networks earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave headlines about the network technology company an impact score of 84 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PANW. Dougherty & Co lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. FBN Securities downgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Group LLC lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Vetr raised Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $142.35 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.21.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) traded up 0.01% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.42. The company had a trading volume of 989,925 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $9.98 billion. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $107.31 and a 12 month high of $165.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.13.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 35.75% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $422.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post $2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc offers a next-generation security platform. The Company’s security platform consists of three elements: Next-Generation Firewall, Advanced Endpoint Protection and Threat Intelligence Cloud. Its Next-Generation Firewall delivers application, user and content visibility and control, as well as protection against network-based cyber threats integrated within the firewall through its hardware and software architecture.

