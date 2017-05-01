Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Energy Transfer Partners (ETP) Share Price

Media coverage about Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Alpha One. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Energy Transfer Partners earned a daily sentiment score of 0.04 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media coverage about the pipeline company an impact score of 47 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP) traded down 0.856% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.735. The company had a trading volume of 1,435,977 shares. The firm’s market cap is $13.09 billion. Energy Transfer Partners has a 12-month low of $23.03 and a 12-month high of $43.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.77 and its 200-day moving average is $36.33.

Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.67. Energy Transfer Partners had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer Partners will post $1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Energy Transfer Partners’s payout ratio is -345.90%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ETP. Credit Suisse Group AG lowered Energy Transfer Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer Partners in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer Partners in a research note on Monday, April 17th. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Energy Transfer Partners in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Vetr upgraded Energy Transfer Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.84 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.99.

Energy Transfer Partners Company Profile

Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. (ETP) is engaged in the gathering and processing, compression, treating and transportation of natural gas, focusing on providing midstream services in various natural gas producing regions in the United States, including the Eagle Ford, Haynesville, Barnett, Fayetteville, Marcellus, Utica, Bone Spring and Avalon shales.

