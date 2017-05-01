Public Storage (PSA) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a division of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Public Storage earned a daily sentiment score of 0.20 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 63 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment’s rankings:

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) traded down 1.50% on Monday, hitting $206.23. 774,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.45. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $200.65 and a 12-month high of $267.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.29.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 52.71%. The firm had revenue of $645.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Public Storage will post $7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.70%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PSA. Barclays PLC upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.81.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Public Storage (PSA) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-somewhat-likely-to-impact-public-storage-psa-stock-price-updated.html.

In other news, CEO Ronald L. Havner, Jr. sold 83,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.52, for a total transaction of $18,220,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David F. Doll sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.34, for a total transaction of $4,506,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,658 shares of company stock worth $38,645,076 over the last ninety days. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Public Storage

Public Storage is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s principal business activities include the ownership and operation of self-storage facilities, which offer storage spaces for lease, generally on a month-to-month basis, for personal and business use, ancillary activities, such as merchandise sales and tenant reinsurance to the tenants at its self-storage facilities, as well as the acquisition and development of additional self-storage space.

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.