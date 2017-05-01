Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Likely to Affect NGL Energy Partners (NGL) Share Price

Media headlines about NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. NGL Energy Partners earned a coverage optimism score of 0.21 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news stories about the oil and gas company an impact score of 50 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on NGL Energy Partners from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised NGL Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. FBR & Co lowered their price objective on NGL Energy Partners from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. NGL Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

Shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) traded down 0.31% during trading on Monday, hitting $15.95. The stock had a trading volume of 482,318 shares. The stock’s market cap is $1.76 billion. NGL Energy Partners has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $25.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.87.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.48. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners will post $1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.75%. NGL Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -112.23%.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP owns and operates a vertically integrated energy business. The Company’s segments are crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, refined products and renewables, and corporate and other. Its crude oil logistics segment includes owned and leased crude oil storage terminals, and owned and leased pipeline injection stations.

