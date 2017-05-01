Somewhat Positive News Coverage Likely to Impact Perry Ellis International (PERY) Share Price

Media coverage about Perry Ellis International (NASDAQ:PERY) has been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Perry Ellis International earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news headlines about the textile maker an impact score of 75 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

PERY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perry Ellis International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet raised Perry Ellis International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wunderlich restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Perry Ellis International in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Perry Ellis International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perry Ellis International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Perry Ellis International (NASDAQ:PERY) traded down 1.90% on Monday, hitting $20.13. The company had a trading volume of 78,930 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $301.87 million, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.75. Perry Ellis International has a one year low of $16.24 and a one year high of $29.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.61.

Perry Ellis International (NASDAQ:PERY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The company earned $204 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.68 million. Perry Ellis International had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 8.73%. Perry Ellis International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Perry Ellis International will post $2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perry Ellis International Company Profile

Perry Ellis International, Inc is an apparel company. The Company designs, sources, markets and licenses its products nationally and internationally at multiple price points and across all levels of retail distribution. It operates through four segments: Men’s Sportswear and Swim, Women’s Sportswear, Direct-to-Consumer and Licensing.

