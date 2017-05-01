CBS (CBS) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about CBS (NYSE:CBS) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Alpha One reports. The research firm, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CBS earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media coverage about the media conglomerate an impact score of 74 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) traded down 0.113% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.485. The stock had a trading volume of 1,172,179 shares. CBS has a one year low of $48.88 and a one year high of $70.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.660 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.47.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The media conglomerate reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. CBS had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 33.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Analysts forecast that CBS will post $4.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of CBS in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of CBS in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price (up previously from $67.00) on shares of CBS in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Benchmark Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price (up previously from $67.00) on shares of CBS in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut CBS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.59.

In other news, EVP Lawrence Tu sold 28,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.68, for a total transaction of $1,938,422.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,941.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gil D. Schwartz sold 33,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total transaction of $2,161,135.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,395,695.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,641 shares of company stock valued at $8,741,329 in the last ninety days. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBS Corporation is a mass media company. The Company operates through four segment: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, Local Media. The Entertainment segment comprises the CBS TV Network; CBS TV Studios; CBS Studios International and CBS TV Distribution; CBS Interactive; CBS Films; and the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

