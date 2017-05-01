LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.03

News headlines about LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) have trended somewhat positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment reports. Alpha One, a service of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. LyondellBasell Industries NV earned a news impact score of 0.03 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned press coverage about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 76 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment’s analysis:

A number of research analysts have commented on LYB shares. Instinet upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries NV from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised LyondellBasell Industries NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries NV in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries NV from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV in a report on Friday, April 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.27.

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) traded down 1.20% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,465,695 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.76. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a one year low of $69.82 and a one year high of $97.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.04.

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. LyondellBasell Industries NV had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 63.76%. LyondellBasell Industries NV’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post $10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jacquelyn H. Wolf sold 14,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $1,388,433.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ai New Holdings 2 Llc sold 139,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total value of $12,442,667.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,600,598 shares of company stock worth $424,590,846 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-likely-to-affect-lyondellbasell-industries-nv-lyb-stock-price-updated.html.

LyondellBasell Industries NV Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is a chemical company. The Company operates in five segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas (O&P-Americas), Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International (O&P-EAI), Intermediates and Derivatives (I&D), Refining and Technology. The O&P-Americas segment produces and markets olefins and co-products, polyethylene and polypropylene.

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.