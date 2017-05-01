ArQule (ARQL) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 0.05

Press coverage about ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) has trended somewhat positive on Monday, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. Alpha One, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ArQule earned a coverage optimism score of 0.05 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 50 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) opened at 0.99 on Monday. The firm’s market cap is $70.42 million. ArQule has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $2.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average is $1.30.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. ArQule had a negative net margin of 296.69% and a negative return on equity of 55.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts expect that ArQule will post ($0.44) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ArQule from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

About ArQule

ArQule, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the research and development of therapeutics to treat cancers and rare diseases. These drugs focuses on the biological pathways implicated in a range of cancers and certain non-oncology indications. Its clinical-stage pipeline consists of over four drug candidates, all of which are in targeted patient populations.

