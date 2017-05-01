Comfort Systems USA (FIX) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) has been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a division of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Comfort Systems USA earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news stories about the construction company an impact score of 50 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Alpha One’s analysis:

A number of brokerages have commented on FIX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) traded up 0.41% during trading on Monday, hitting $36.85. 299,634 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.28. Comfort Systems USA has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $39.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.47.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.43 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA will post $1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.28%.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Chairman Franklin Myers purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.82 per share, for a total transaction of $132,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,185,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Krusi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $101,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,769 shares of company stock worth $1,561,972. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a provider of mechanical contracting services, which principally includes heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, piping and controls, as well as off-site construction, electrical, monitoring and fire protection. As of December 31, 2016, the Company installed, maintained, repaired and replaced products and systems throughout its 35 operating units in 84 cities and 91 locations throughout the United States.

