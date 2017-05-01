FedEx (FDX) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media stories about FedEx (NYSE:FDX) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a division of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. FedEx earned a news impact score of 0.14 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news articles about the shipping service provider an impact score of 80 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) traded down 0.26% during trading on Monday, reaching $189.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785,802 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $50.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.14. FedEx has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $201.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.21.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.27. FedEx had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The firm earned $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that FedEx will post $11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank AG set a $209.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $209.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc upgraded shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $203.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.64.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.38, for a total value of $864,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Cunningham, Jr. sold 11,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total value of $2,275,537.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,664,341.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,598 shares of company stock valued at $11,829,915. 8.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation (FedEx) provides a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services through companies competing collectively, operating independently and managed collaboratively, under the FedEx brand. The Company’s segments include FedEx Express, TNT Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight and FedEx Services.

