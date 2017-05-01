The Rubicon Project (RUBI) Receiving Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media headlines about The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) have trended somewhat negative recently, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. The Rubicon Project earned a coverage optimism score of -0.03 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave press coverage about the software maker an impact score of 45 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Shares of The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) traded down 0.88% during trading on Monday, hitting $5.66. 364,432 shares of the stock were exchanged. The Rubicon Project has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $19.99. The company’s market cap is $273.72 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.47.

RUBI has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Rubicon Project in a report on Thursday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of The Rubicon Project from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of The Rubicon Project in a report on Friday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Rubicon Project from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of The Rubicon Project from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The Rubicon Project has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

The Rubicon Project Company Profile

The Rubicon Project, Inc offers a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of advertising for buyers and sellers. The Company’s solution enables buyers and sellers to purchase and sell a range of advertising units, including display and video; utilizing various inventory types, including direct sale of inventory and real-time bidding (RTB), and across digital channels, including mobile Web, mobile application and desktop, as well as across various out of home channels, such as digital billboards.

