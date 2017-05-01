Somewhat Critical Press Coverage Somewhat Likely to Affect IXYS (IXYS) Stock Price

Press coverage about IXYS (NASDAQ:IXYS) has trended somewhat negative on Monday, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a unit of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. IXYS earned a news impact score of -0.02 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave headlines about the semiconductor producer an impact score of 65 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of IXYS (NASDAQ:IXYS) traded up 1.254% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.125. 26,698 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $446.51 million, a P/E ratio of 24.353 and a beta of 0.97. IXYS has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $14.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.32.

IXYS (NASDAQ:IXYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The company earned $79.50 million during the quarter. IXYS had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 8.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that IXYS will post $0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of IXYS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

In related news, Director Donald L. Feucht sold 5,000 shares of IXYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Joon Lee sold 24,790 shares of IXYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $332,681.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,475.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,561,189 over the last quarter. 25.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About IXYS

IXYS Corporation (IXYS) is a multi-market integrated semiconductor company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of power semiconductors, mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), application specific integrated circuits (ASICs), microcontrollers, systems and radio frequency (RF) power semiconductors.

