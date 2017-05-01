Tech Data Corp (TECD) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of -0.12

Press coverage about Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) has trended somewhat negative recently, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research group, a service of Accern, rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Tech Data Corp earned a media sentiment score of -0.12 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 83 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tech Data Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Tech Data Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Brean Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tech Data Corp in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.43.

Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) opened at 95.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.64 and a 200-day moving average of $86.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.90. Tech Data Corp has a 1-year low of $61.99 and a 1-year high of $99.30.

Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.28. Tech Data Corp had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm earned $7.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tech Data Corp will post $8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Joseph B. Trepani sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $333,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,953.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Adair sold 3,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $312,395.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,364 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Tech Data Corp

Tech Data Corporation is a wholesale distributor of technology products. The Company serves as a link in the technology supply chain by bringing products from the technology vendors to market, as well as providing its customers with logistics capabilities and services. It operates through the segment of distributing technology products, logistics management and other value-added services.

