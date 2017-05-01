Somewhat Critical Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect W.P. Carey Inc. REIT (WPC) Stock Price

News coverage about W.P. Carey Inc. REIT (NYSE:WPC) has been trending somewhat negative on Monday, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. W.P. Carey Inc. REIT earned a media sentiment score of -0.12 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 100 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised W.P. Carey Inc. REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Evercore ISI raised W.P. Carey Inc. REIT to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of W.P. Carey Inc. REIT in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. W.P. Carey Inc. REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

Shares of W.P. Carey Inc. REIT (NYSE:WPC) opened at 62.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.09. W.P. Carey Inc. REIT has a 1-year low of $55.77 and a 1-year high of $72.89.

W.P. Carey Inc. REIT (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. W.P. Carey Inc. REIT had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company earned $202.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that W.P. Carey Inc. REIT will post $2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.995 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This is an increase from W.P. Carey Inc. REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. W.P. Carey Inc. REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 156.52%.

In related news, insider Mark M. Goldberg sold 18,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $1,141,346.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,165,193.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

W.P. Carey Inc. REIT Company Profile

W. P. Carey provides long-term, sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions for companies worldwide, and manages a global investment portfolio. It has two primary business segments. Under the investment management segment, the Company earns revenue as the advisor to publicly owned, non-actively traded real estate investment trusts (REITs), which are sponsored by the Company under the Corporate Property Associates brand name (the CPA REITs) and invests in similar properties.

